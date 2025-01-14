Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball: Alex Perry Stepping Away From Volunteers Baseball

Tennessee baseball utility player Alex Perry will be stepping away from Tennessee Volunteers baseball due to a personal reason.

Tennessee's Alex Perry (4) hits the ball during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee's Alex Perry (4) hits the ball during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee baseball received some similar but devastating news that the Basketball team received earlier in the season.

One of the players on the team has made the decision to step away from the program.

That player would be senior utility player Alex Perry who was announced to be stepping away from the program on Monday for the semester due to a personal matter that has not been listed and will likely remain unlisted.

Perry was battling for the starting spot at first base after a great fall camp with the Vols. Perry would’ve been a huge help to the Vols season no matter what.

Tennessee fans are hoping for the best with Perry and for Perry.

