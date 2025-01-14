Tennessee Baseball: Alex Perry Stepping Away From Volunteers Baseball
Tennessee baseball utility player Alex Perry will be stepping away from Tennessee Volunteers baseball due to a personal reason.
Tennessee baseball received some similar but devastating news that the Basketball team received earlier in the season.
One of the players on the team has made the decision to step away from the program.
That player would be senior utility player Alex Perry who was announced to be stepping away from the program on Monday for the semester due to a personal matter that has not been listed and will likely remain unlisted.
Perry was battling for the starting spot at first base after a great fall camp with the Vols. Perry would’ve been a huge help to the Vols season no matter what.
Tennessee fans are hoping for the best with Perry and for Perry.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports