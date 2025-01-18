Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Comeback Falls Short In Nashville
Tennessee defeated by Vanderbilt after Chaz Lanier misses game equalizing free throw.
Tennessee just wrapped up their contest with the in-state Vanderbilt Commodores. The game did not go as planned as the Volunteers were defeated by the Commodores. The final score was 76-75 in favor of Vanderbilt. Tennessee was granted a chance to tie but Chaz Lanier would miss the game equalizing free throw.
The game took place inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee’s terrors inside Memorial Gymnasium continued as they were up in the first and quickly gave up the lead to end the half.
Following the half they could never gain the lead back and the Commodores ran away with it until late. The Commodores' defense was excellent as well as their physicality down low with rebounds.
Tennessee played through the success of big man Felix Okpara on the offensive side of things as Okpara shot 7-for-7 with 16 points. He didn’t have as many rebounds as the team would’ve hoped for as he finished the game with four.
Tennessee started showing some life late in the game with some huge moments from star guard Zakai Zeigler however it wasn't soon enough for Rick Barnes and his team. Zeigler would still finish with a double-double.
Vanderbilt ran their offense through Jason Edwards who finished the game with 18 points.
Tennessee will be back home for a huge matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday with the hopes of bouncing back.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports