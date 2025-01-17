Volunteer Country

Tennessee Lady Volunteers Star Talaysia Cooper In The Running For DPOY

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Talaysia Cooper (55) tries to steal the ball away from Samford guard Sierra Godbolt (22) during a basketball game between the Lady Vols and Samford held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Talaysia Cooper's DPOY race has begun as she leads the conference in steals per game.

Tennessee Women’s Basketball has been on a rampage as of late only losing two games so far this season which are by a combined total of three points to ranked programs.

Much of their success has come from the offensive side of things however, the defense has played a big factor.

Their best defender in fact is in a position to potentially win the Defensive Player of the Year honor in the SEC.

That player is Talaysia Cooper who has been a terror for players trying to guard her all year however you don’t want to bring that ball around her as she leads the conference in steals. Talaysia Cooper has led the conference in steals with 3.5 on average a game. She can do it all even averaging close to a full block a game as she is sitting at 0.7 blocks per game.

Cooper’s season high in steals was nine when the Lady Vols were defeated by the Oklahoma Sooners.

Caleb Sisk
