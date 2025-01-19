Star Thomas Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
Former Duke running back Star Thomas has announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
The transfer portal window may be closed for now but the Tennessee Volunteers are not done making moves. The Volunteers just lost a star player out of their backfield as Dylan Sampson declared for the 2025 NFL draft, and they are working on beefing up the depth chart again. Former Duke running back Star Thomas has announced he will be transferring to Tennessee.
Thomas started his career at New Mexico State, then transferred to Duke and now it looks like he will end his career at Tennessee. Last season at Duke, Thomas had 213 carries for 871 yards, seven touchdowns and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He also added 20 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. During his time at New Mexico State, Thomas had 220 carries for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
Tennessee does return Peyton lewis and DeSean Bishop next season, both of which were contributors on offense this season, but a third back is always needed, especially in the SEC.
