Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Is Heavily In Favor of Spring Practice

Tennessee Volunteers offensive guard Wendell Moe Jr. explains why he is heavily in favor of Spring practice.

Caleb Sisk

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (72) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (72) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers offensive guard Wendell Moe Jr. explains why he is heavily in favor of Spring practice.

Wendell Moe jr. had the opportunity to speak with the media after his first full pads practice with Tennessee on Wednesday. The Vols guard was asked about his opinion on Spring practice and he quickly expressed his enjoyment of Spring practices.

“I think the Spring is a good time for the team to find its identity, and I feel we need to find it after this last year with losing a few of our key pieces and I hope to be one of those key pieces but so far we are still trying to find out who we are.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football