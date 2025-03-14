Tennessee Volunteers Guard Wendell Moe Jr. Is Heavily In Favor of Spring Practice
Tennessee Volunteers offensive guard Wendell Moe Jr. explains why he is heavily in favor of Spring practice.
In this story:
Tennessee Volunteers offensive guard Wendell Moe Jr. explains why he is heavily in favor of Spring practice.
Wendell Moe jr. had the opportunity to speak with the media after his first full pads practice with Tennessee on Wednesday. The Vols guard was asked about his opinion on Spring practice and he quickly expressed his enjoyment of Spring practices.
“I think the Spring is a good time for the team to find its identity, and I feel we need to find it after this last year with losing a few of our key pieces and I hope to be one of those key pieces but so far we are still trying to find out who we are.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Published