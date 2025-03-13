Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava Sets Offseason Weight Goal

Volunteer Country

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) hugs offensive coordinator Joey Halzle after Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Nico Iamaleava sets an offseason weight goal for himself after already putting weight on following the season.

Nico Iamaleava entered Tennessee as a smaller frame QB when it came to his weight. Despite having a great height, Iamaleava has consistently had to work on his weight and has seen some improvements so far this Spring.

Iamaleava was asked about where he is at with his weight and where he wants to be following Spring Practice on Wednesday.

“Weight wise I’m at 220 right now, I want to get up to 225-230 just to be able to endure some of those hits. I think I’m in a good spot right now.”

Iamaleava did a good job at getting back up after taking hits; however, he was 5 pounds smaller last season. He is hopeful to continue to build his frame to help keep him healthier throughout the season.

