Tennessee Volunteers True Freshman Tabbed a Sleeper for 2024 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers true freshman running back has been tabbed as a sleeper for the 2024 college football season by ESPN.
The Tennessee football program as a whole feels like they are flying under the radar a bit this preseason. They're consistently ranked inside of the top 15 but it doesn't seem like most college football analysts believe they are a legit playoff contender. If the Volunteers want to become that, they will need some players to step up big this season and one of them could end up being a true freshman according to ESPN.
The major sports outlet released an article that listed their sleeper picks for every top 25 team in college football ahead of the upcoming season. Tennessee was listed at No. 15 and freshman running back Peyton Lewis was the name Mark Schlabach selected for the Volunteers. Here is what he wrote about Lewis:
"Running back Peyton Lewis was among the Volunteers' most coveted prospects in the Class of 2024, and he could end up seeing the field early and often given the team's lack of proven backfield threats. Leading rusher Jaylen Wright (1,013 yards) and Jabari Small (475 yards) left after last season, and Dylan Sampson probably doesn't have the size or blocking ability to be an every-down back. Lewis, from Salem, Virginia, was a five-time sprint champion in high school. He had 373 yards with four touchdowns on 30 carries in a Class 4 state semifinals game in 2023. Lewis missed spring practice after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he's expected to be ready for the start of preseason camp. -- Schlabach"
Most people have come to know Tennessee's offense as a spread you out, we want to throw the football all-game offense under head coach Josh Heupel. But the true identity of the offense is making defenses defend the run with lightboxes. They want to spread defenses out so much that you either have to defend the run with six people in the box or you have to add an extra hat into the box which then they will throw the ball.
For those reasons, Tennessee has had a very successful run game under Heupel and Lewis could very well play a factor in that this season as a true freshman.
