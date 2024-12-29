Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers WR Mike Matthews Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mike Matthews officially enters the transfer portal.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) runs downfield after making a catch during the NCAA College football game against Kent State on Saturday, September 14, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) runs downfield after making a catch during the NCAA College football game against Kent State on Saturday, September 14, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike Matthews officially enters the transfer portal.

Tennessee true freshman wide receiver Mike Matthews announced he would be entering the transfer portal in the final hour of the winter transfer portal window being open.

Matthews played nearly all season for the Vols and was electric when given the opportunity to shine. Matthews finished the season with seven catches 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Matthews is from the state of Georgia where he was a five-star recruit. He attended Parkview High School and was one of the state’s best players.

Matthews was the highest-rated wide receiver in the Vols class and started to become more of a threat to opponents later in the season.

Many anticipated for him to be a full-time starter and even the first or second option for the Vols however that will likely not be the case as he enters the transfer portal late on Saturday night.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football