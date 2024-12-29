Tennessee Volunteers WR Mike Matthews Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mike Matthews officially enters the transfer portal.
Tennessee true freshman wide receiver Mike Matthews announced he would be entering the transfer portal in the final hour of the winter transfer portal window being open.
Matthews played nearly all season for the Vols and was electric when given the opportunity to shine. Matthews finished the season with seven catches 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Matthews is from the state of Georgia where he was a five-star recruit. He attended Parkview High School and was one of the state’s best players.
Matthews was the highest-rated wide receiver in the Vols class and started to become more of a threat to opponents later in the season.
Many anticipated for him to be a full-time starter and even the first or second option for the Vols however that will likely not be the case as he enters the transfer portal late on Saturday night.
