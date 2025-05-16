Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Syracuse Listed as Major Game to Watch in Week One of College Football

Christian Kirby

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel points during a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The 2025 college football season is less than 100 days away as teams begin to ramp up their preparations for another year. With anticipation of the return of college football growing, fans and analysts have begun to turn their sights to the week one slate.

One game that has caught the attention of many in particular is the Tennessee Volunteers matchup with the Syracuse Orange.

"Much of Tennessee's preseason buzz evaporated after the program parted ways with Iamaleava, which is why this team will have a point to prove against Syracuse." Wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "The Orange turned heads in Year 1 under Fran Brown and used several post-spring portal additions to strengthen their roster for 2025."

The Vols' offseason has been less than desirable thus far, as starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the team following disputes over NIL compensation. Many will be interested to see how Josh Heupel and his team respond to this on the field, against a Syracuse team that has built a lot of momentum in the last 12 months.

The Vols will face the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta at noon on Saturday, August 30th. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Tennessee controls 3-0. It will be the teams' first matchup since 2001.

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

