Tennessee Wins Total Projection for 2025 Season Provides Opitmism for Vols

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel walks the sideline against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel walks the sideline against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

According to the latest Win Total released by FanDuel, Tennessee has just as good of a chance to win the SEC and returned to the CFP as anyone in the sport's toughest conference.

Fanduel released a handful of their official win total predictions. The Volunteers’ win total is listed at 9.5, which rivals their predicted total from last year. After going 10-2 during the 2024 regular season, the Vols played right into the oddsmakers' predictions. The Vols’ impressive record landed them in the 12-team playoff, before being bounced by the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

They are tied for second in the SEC in highest win total prediction, as the reigning SEC champions are also listed a 9.5. During their last matchup, the Vols came up short to the Bulldogs, losing 31-17. The Vols have aspirations of competing for an SEC and national championship, and ending their skid against the Bulldogs will be a major component of making that leap. 

As for other scheduled rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide are predicted to win 8.5 and the Florida Gators are predicted to win 6.5. The Vols defeated both teams last season in two hard-fought games, showing their ability to finish games during adverse situations. 

In order to exceed that prediction, the Vols must take care of business in the games where they have a clear talent advantage and no cough up games like they did against Arkansas in 2024. And with teams like Florida making massive improvements, there are not many “gimme” conference games on the 2025 schedule. With a full year starting under his belt, QB Nico Iamaleava intends to endure the challenges head on and take the Vols on another playoff run that ends hoisting the national championship trophy. 

The Vols have the chance to set the tone for the season against the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta during week one. 

