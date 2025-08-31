True Freshman CB Tyler Redmond Dazzles In Vols Debut
Tyler Redmond showed the Volunteers they have another cornerback they can rely on as all-American Jermod McCoy recovers from a torn ACL. After an injury to Rickey Gibson, Redmond was called upon to step up for the Volunteers at the cornerback position, and he answered the call. The true freshman would go on to play 60 plays and posted the highest PFF (Pro Football Focus) Grade among Tennessee defenders with a 75.6. That was the fourth highest on the team for both the offense and the defense. To be graded as one of the best players on the team in your first ever career snaps, says a lot about his potential and the player Redmond could be.
Redmond finished the game with four tackles and two pass breakups during the Vols 45-26 win over Syracuse. He has already shown a knack for closing on the football, being technically sound, and making plays. To be a true freshman and already be ready to play this early in Week 1 shows just how prepared he was from his training and how much his former high school, Milton, makes sure guys are ready for the next level.
In fall camp and heading into the season, Redmond was praised by defensive backs coach Willie Martinez.
“Ty has had a really good spring. Right as he left spring, he’s really tacked it on in the fall. He’s shown a lot of consistency and playmaking ability. We feel really comfortable with Ty with what he has been able to do here in one on one situations with some of our great wide receivers,” said Martinez. “He has a good command of our package. He knows our scheme. He knows how to play to it, so you build a trust within the staff and the players. He gives us the versatility I was just talking about with Colton Hood.”
It was a great debut for Redmond, and now he will get the chance to build on his early collegiate success. With so many great defensive backs in the room in Boo Carter, McCoy, and Colton Hood, it won’t be long before we will be putting Redmond in that same category of the elite defensive backs the Vols have.
Click here to see the footage from the locker room, which was provided by the Tennessee Football page on X.
