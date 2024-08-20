Two Vols Make AP Preseason All-American Teams
The Tennessee Volunteers had two players featured on the Associated Press preseason All-American teams.
Tennessee has a lot of talent on both sides of the football that they can hang their hat on. Head coach Josh Heupel and company have identified and recruited high school talent, utilized the transfer portal, and developed the players already in Knoxville, Tennessee. However, they have two players this year that many think they can hang their hat on.
Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and center Cooper Mays are on almost every preseason watchlist. Pearce earned first-team All-American status from The Athletic, Athlon, ESPN, Phil Steele, and the Walter Camp. The Walter Camp also named Mays a preseason first-team All-American while he was a second-teamer for ESPN and Phil Steele. Both players made the preseason first-team All-SEC that media voted on in Dallas, Texas.
The Associated Press released their round of preseason All-American teams on Monday, and both players were represented. Pearce maintained his status, earning a first-team bid, while Mays served as the second-team center.
