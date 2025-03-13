Volunteer Country

WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Comments on Mike Matthews

Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media about his time in California with Mike Matthews

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks for an open receiver during the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks for an open receiver during the NCAA college football playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media about his time in California with Mike Matthews

Nico Iamaleava and Mike Matthews are two of the biggest returning pieces this season. Iamaleava is fresh off his first season as a starter, while Matthews is entering this season after having a flashy first season with the Vols.

The former five-star prospects spent time together this off-season in California where Iamaleava is from not only to get reps in, but to buikld their connection. Iamaleava had the opportunity to reflect on his time with Matthews as the talented wide receiver is expected to start for the Tennessee Volunteers this season.

