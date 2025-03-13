WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Comments on Mike Matthews
Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media about his time in California with Mike Matthews
Nico Iamaleava and Mike Matthews are two of the biggest returning pieces this season. Iamaleava is fresh off his first season as a starter, while Matthews is entering this season after having a flashy first season with the Vols.
The former five-star prospects spent time together this off-season in California where Iamaleava is from not only to get reps in, but to buikld their connection. Iamaleava had the opportunity to reflect on his time with Matthews as the talented wide receiver is expected to start for the Tennessee Volunteers this season.
You can watch the full video below on what Iamaleava said below.
