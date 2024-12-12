Volunteer Country

WATCH: Tennessee Football's Top 5 Recruits Under Josh Heupel

Josh Heupel has landed some elite recruits since joining in 2021. Here are Caleb Sisk's top 5.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel communicates with an official during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel communicates with an official during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee has been a great recruiting team since current head coach Josh Heupel joined the Vols back in January 2021.

Heupel has landed many talented recruits, which raises the question, “Who are the best guys he has brought in?”

Today that question will be answered on Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk. Sisk is a Tennessee on SI and is here to share his opinion, which may raise the eyebrows of Tennessee fans.

His video does not include the 2025 class as they haven’t played a snap in the orange and white however any other class is fair game.

You can watch the video below as Sisk names the top five prospects who have committed to Josh Heupel since his time in Knoxville.

