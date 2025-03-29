Volunteer Country

Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Spring Practice #7 Highlights

Watch as the Tennessee Volunteers compete for the seventh time this spring

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee is back in action once again for the 7th time this spring. The Volunteers are continuing to improve early in the off-season with hopes of returning to the college football playoffs. Many players have started to become more comfortable while new faces have started to mold into the Tennessee system.

Take a look at the highlights below as the Volunteers hit the field on Saturday.

Tennessee begins the day with stretches before beginning their opening drills. In this clip you see some lower-body stretches from the Vols.

Nico Iamaleava is shown throwing on the run which is a key trait for a Quarterback. Iamaleava did a good job early in his career including last season when he was forced to throw on the run.

Iamaleava, Jake Merklinger, and George MacIntyre continuing the drill. All three completed a pass on the run.

Lance Heard was getting some work chipping off a block and working up to another level. Heard is expected to be the starter on the blindside of Iamaleava.

Wendell Moe and Bennett Warren working together as Warren chips off to the second level.

Tennessee Volunteers WR Mike Matthews running a crisp route. He is starting to improve his route running which was next level for a freshman last season.

Matthews frame is looking much bigger than last season as he is expected to have a bigger role in the offense as a starter.

Rickey Gibson during practice.

Mike Matthews has started to become a leader in this WR group. He shows his leadership early in practice by helping his teammate following a rep.

Andre Turrentine and Edrees Farooq during practice working together during a defensive back drill.

