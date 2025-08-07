What We Know About Tennessee Football
The 2025 College Football season is quickly approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are nearing the end of fall camp.
The Vols will not have practice today (Thursday) but will resume on Friday before conducting the last fall camp session on Saturday.
Since the end of last season, a lot has transpired for the Vols. Tennessee came into the fall knowing that questions needed to be answered. What will the offense look like? Can the defense be as good or better than last year? Who will be QB1?
Some situations are a bit clearer as the beginning of the season draws near.
It appears that the team is coming together nicely, overall. The Vols will be young and inexperienced, particularly on the offensive side. New QB, replacing a versatile RB, four new OL, new group of WRs, and a veteran TE room. This offensive can be very explosive if everyone gels and thing fall in line. On the flip side, it could be as bad the other way. The young talent has shown flashes of what could potentially transpire.
Vols on SI takes a closer look at some of the individual positional situations on offense.
Josh Heupel made it clear during SEC Media Days that there would be a battle for the starting quarterback job despite many initially believing that UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar was the guy. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds as Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre are both young guys, but if they are ready, they'll have the chance to earn the job.
On the offensive line, the Vols will be replacing four starters, including a veteran center. True freshman, David Sanders Jr. is looking very poised to anchor the right tackle position as one of the new faces. Lance Heard (LT), Sam Pendleton (LG), William Satterwhite (C), and Wendell Moe (RG) should be your starting offensive line.
At running back, Josh Heupel will be replacing a record setting workhorse of a back in Dylan Sampson. The Vols like to rotate by committee, allowing opportunities for some guys to get reps, but DeSean Bishop is doing all he can to take ownership backfield. Star Thomas and Peyton Lewis should see plenty of touches as well, if one of them don't get the starting nod. Don't sleep on freshman Justin Baker getting some carries on the season as well.
Wide receiver is a tricky position as Chris Brazzell is the only receiver that has significant playing time. This position will definitely be very youthful. Recently, Coach Heupel gave a quote detailing that the young players do not have time to be young. Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley are looking to take steps forward, and will need to do just that as freshmen Travis Smith Jr. and Radarious Jackson are on their heels fighting for their own reps.
The tight end room may be the most solidified and experienced group on the offense. Led by Miles Kitselman and Ethan Davis, expect DaSaahn Brame and Jack Van Dorselaer to fight for playing time as the Vols like to use multiple tight end packages.
The defensive side of the ball doesn't have nearly as many question marks as many guys with experience are returning. The consistent question for the defense is who will step up? The defense won many games for the Vols last season and may have to play a similar role this year, at least in the early portion of the season.
On the defensive line, Rodney Garner continues to develop and motivate guys. A solidified unit, the recent buzz is that Joshua Josephs is really coming into his own, and that true freshman Isaiah Campbell is already making noise.
The linebackers are eager to get Arion Carter back and a lot of time was missed last season due to injury. Carter and Jeremiah Telander will lead that charge, but recently, William Inge spoke highly on the development and growth of R-Fr. Edwin Spillman. Spillman is an in-state kid that the Vols majorly prioritized two recruiting cycles ago. Having him fully healthy and making strides is going to pay huge dividends.
The secondary may start and play a chunk of the season without projected first-round draft pick, Jermod McCoy. It seems that Colton Hood, the transfer from Colorado may get the opportunity to fill that spot. Returning Rickey Gibson III. and Boo Carter does wonders for the last line of defense.
It is still a bit early to tell what exactly the Vols will be this year, and it may not be until the Syracuse game that we truly get an idea of what Tennessee is working with, but based on most accounts, Vol fans should feel optimistic about this season.
