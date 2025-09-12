INJURY UPDATE: Tennessee Football Freshman OL David Sanders Jr. Out for Georgia Game
A huge injury update was announced earlier today that Tennessee will be without projected starter for the third week in a row per Chris Low and Pete Nakos of On3sports.
David Sanders Jr. was a five-star high school player, and number one at his position. A lot was anticipated as Sanders Jr. arrived on campus and began working.
It wasn't long before many started believing that the talented freshman could start for the Vols. Looking at the spring game up until now, it is clear that the North Carolina native was going to do just that.
Then we get closer to week 1 and find out that the freshman tackle would not be available. The song and dance would follow a week later.
Now we are learning that it will be the same for game number three.
How does this impact the Vols?
It is 50/50 as sure it impacts early game planning that may have been done but oddly fortunate, the Vols have already had to work around this, so it isn't a sudden audible.
The combination that Tennessee has used the previous two weeks have held their own and done their job well for the most part. Playing a more physically opposing defensive front is going to be something to watch.
If the guys are able to continue what they've been doing, this could be a very productive day for the home team offense, but Georgia will make that a very tough task.
