2027 Four-Star Basketball Prospect Visiting Tennessee

2027 four-star SG RJ Moore to attend Tennessee vs. ETSU football game during unofficial visit.

Dale Dowden

RJ Moore
RJ Moore / Photo on RJ Moore's IG
As the Tennessee football team prepares for its first home game of the season against ETSU, a 2027 four-star basketball player will be in attendance.

2027 four-star SG RJ Moore was reported to be in attendance today by 247Sports National Basketball Recruiting Analyst, Dushawn London, but was originally announced on Instagram by the Ambassador Christain School Boys Basketball page.

This is a huge prospect for Rick Barnes to get on campus for various reasons.

From the overall class standpoint, the Vols do not have a commit in the 2027 cycle at the moment.

From a prospect angle, Moore is one of the top shooting guards in the country. Measuring at 6-foot-7, 175-pounds, Moore is able to impact a game in various versatile ways.

The Tennessee basketball program is about to ramp up for official visitors, so this is a great chance to get one of the top underclassmen on campus early and solidify a relationship.

It shouldn't hurt the efforts any by allowing Moore to take in the sights and sounds of Neyland Stadium.

Although the opponent may not be a major rival or anything, the noise will be there as this will be the first home game of the 2025 season, and the fan have been ready for months.

