Bruce Pearl Makes Surprising Statement about Tennessee Fans
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl made a surprising comment about Tennessee fans before both teams play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Bruce Pearl is hoping for a little love from Tennessee fans as Auburn prepares for its NCAA Tournament showdown against Creighton on Saturday night. But whether he actually gets it? That’s another story.
The former Tennessee head coach, who led the Vols from 2005-2011, suggested on Friday that Tennessee fans might throw some support behind Auburn at Rupp Arena. Given the fierce competition between the two programs in recent years, that feels like a long shot.
Tennessee and Auburn have met twice this season, splitting the series. The Tigers edged out a 53-51 win in January, while the Vols got revenge in the SEC Tournament semifinals last week, knocking Auburn out with a 70-65 victory.
That wasn’t just any win—it was a high-stakes battle that left little reason for Tennessee fans to feel particularly friendly toward the Tigers heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Still, Pearl seemed optimistic.
“I think Tennessee fans will cheer for us, and I hope they do,” he said Friday.
It’s hard to imagine Tennessee fans setting aside their competitive fire to root for a rival like Auburn. Sure, Pearl’s time in Knoxville brought plenty of success, and his relationship with Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is strong. But for a fanbase like Tennessee's, allegiances are firmly locked in.
Barnes, however, offered a different perspective, recalling a moment when Rupp Arena united in support of the Big East during a past tournament.
“One of my great memories in coaching was actually in this building, back when Villanova, St. John’s and Georgetown were in this building... the whole Rupp Arena came alive chanting ‘Big East, Big East,’” Barnes said. “I would like to think that our league is pulling for each other.”
While Barnes hopes SEC teams can rally behind one another in March, Tennessee fans will be in the building on Saturday night with their own team’s fate as the top priority.
Pearl acknowledged that fan support can only go so far, recognizing that Auburn’s fate ultimately rests in its own hands.
“(Tennessee fans) won’t be able to rebound for us,” Pearl said, “or put balls in the bucket from the stands. But I think SEC will be represented well tomorrow.”
