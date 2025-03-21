Volunteer Country

Chaz Lanier Carries Tennessee Basketball to March Madness Victory Over Wofford

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Wofford Terriers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Tennessee Basketball picked up a win over the Wofford Terriers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament thanks to standout guard Chaz Lanier. Lanier finished the game with 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist while shooting 11-22 from the field and 6-13 from behind the arch. Lanier was also outstanding on defense as he finished the game with two steals.

The Tennessee Volunteers also saw a lot of success from Zakai Zeigler who had 12 points and 12 assists while having 0 turnovers.

Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday in the round of 32.

