Chaz Lanier Is On The Verge Of Tennessee Volunteers History
Chaz Lanier is on the verge of history ahead of Tennessee vs UCLA in March Madness
Another Tennessee star is chasing history on Saturday night against the UCLA Bruins. Chaz Lanier is playing in front of Chris Lofton in hopes of breaking the single-season record of threes made in a Vols uniform. Lanier is in his first year with the Vols after transferring in this off-season.
Lofton has made enough history in Knoxville as he has his number retired and Tennessee will never have a No. 5 again.
Lanier is only 3 three-pointers away from breaking the record. Lanier is likely to break the record tonight, but if he doesn't and the Vols fall short so will his hopes of breaking the record as he is out of eligibility.
