Chaz Lanier Is On The Verge Of Tennessee Volunteers History

Caleb Sisk

Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Chaz Lanier is on the verge of history ahead of Tennessee vs UCLA in March Madness

Another Tennessee star is chasing history on Saturday night against the UCLA Bruins. Chaz Lanier is playing in front of Chris Lofton in hopes of breaking the single-season record of threes made in a Vols uniform. Lanier is in his first year with the Vols after transferring in this off-season.

Lofton has made enough history in Knoxville as he has his number retired and Tennessee will never have a No. 5 again.

Lanier is only 3 three-pointers away from breaking the record. Lanier is likely to break the record tonight, but if he doesn't and the Vols fall short so will his hopes of breaking the record as he is out of eligibility.

Caleb Sisk
