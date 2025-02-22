Chaz Lanier's Offensive Explosion Propels Tennessee Past Texas A&M
The Vols needed every point that Chaz Lanier gave them to knock off Texas A&M on Saturday.
In a pivotal SEC matchup, No. 6 Tennessee overcame an early deficit to defeat No. 7 Texas A&M 77-69 at Reed Arena. The Volunteers' victory, their seventh against AP top-25 teams this season, was largely due to a standout performance by fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier.
Lanier delivered a season-high 30 points, including eight three-pointers, becoming only the fourth Volunteer to achieve such a feat in a single game. His first-half contribution was particularly crucial, as he scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, helping Tennessee recover from an initial nine-point deficit to secure a 36-32 lead at halftime.
The game featured 11 lead changes, with Texas A&M challenging Tennessee throughout. However, Lanier's consistent scoring provided the stability the Volunteers needed. In the final minutes, his timely three-pointers and free throws extended Tennessee's lead, ensuring the win.
Head coach Rick Barnes highlighted Lanier's development and the team's strategy to utilize his skills.
"We wanted to spread them out and get Chaz a little bit of separation," Barnes said. "He's gotten so much better; he's seen all kinds of defenses. I love the fact he's started driving the ball downhill, making it harder for defenders to just sit on his jump shot. He's worked hard, and his teammates believe in him."
Without Lanier’s dominant performance, Tennessee would have struggled to keep up with Texas A&M’s physicality and defensive pressure. His early scoring spree prevented the Aggies from building a sizable first-half lead, and his late-game shooting secured the victory when the game was hanging in the balance.
On a night when Tennessee needed a go-to scorer, Lanier rose to the occasion, proving just how valuable he is to this team’s championship aspirations.
Beyond Lanier, Zakai Zeigler added 16 points and seven assists, including a critical late-game three-pointer. Jordan Gainey contributed 14 points, with key shots in the closing moments.
Despite strong performances from Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps, who combined for 33 points, the Aggies couldn't contain Lanier's offensive surge.
This victory enhances Tennessee's standing in the SEC and underscores their potential as a formidable contender in the upcoming postseason. With Lanier's offensive prowess and the team's resilience, the Volunteers could be poised for a deep tournament run.
