Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired

Tennessee basketball legend Chris Lofton has shared what he thinks about Zakai Zeigler's jersey potentially being retired one day.

Tanner Johnson

Chris Lofton greets fans during a game between the Tennessee Vols and the Kentucky Wildcats, in Thompson-Boling Arena, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Volskentucky0114 1351
Chris Lofton greets fans during a game between the Tennessee Vols and the Kentucky Wildcats, in Thompson-Boling Arena, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Chris Lofton, one of Tennessee basketball's greatest players, is speaking out in support of retiring Zakai Ziegler's jersey.

Lofton, whose own No. 5 jersey was retired by the university, made it clear that Ziegler's remarkable achievements on and off the court make him deserving of the same recognition.

"I think you have to, you know?" Lofton said. "The records he's broken, not just Tennessee records, but some SEC records, and what he's done for this program. I think he deserves it too."

Ziegler has had an incredible career at Tennessee, breaking multiple records, including setting both the program and SEC records for assists in a season. He finished the year with 275 assists, bringing his career total to 747 assists. These feats have earned him widespread recognition, including being named a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) walks off the court after Tennessee eliminated Kentucky in a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) walks off the court after Tennessee eliminated Kentucky in a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Thursday, March 27, 2024.

Lofton recognizes the significance of Ziegler's accomplishments, and with that recognition, he believes Ziegler's jersey should be honored in the same way his was.

"With that Number 5, it's great to put that on and just have him wear that too," Lofton said. "It's a special moment. You know, it doesn't happen often, in other universities or anywhere. But you know, Tennessee is different. If they put his numbers up in the rafters, I'll be just fine with it. He deserves it."

Lofton’s words reflect the strong bond between past and present Tennessee players, and his endorsement for Ziegler's jersey to hang in the rafters is a testament to the impact Ziegler has had on the program.

The legacy of the No. 5 jersey for Tennessee basketball is already rich, but if Zeigler joins Lofton in the rafters, it will only grow.

