Volunteer Country

Former Vol Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Shines in Summer League for Detroit Pistons

Former Tennessee Vol basketball standout Zakai Zeigler delivered a dominant Summer League performance for the Detroit Pistons, scoring 15 points with 4 assists in just 11 minutes.

Josh Greer

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Tennessee Volunteers point guard Zakai Zeigler wasted no time making his mark in the NBA Summer League. Now wearing the Detroit Pistons jersey, Zeigler put on an electrifying performance last night, finishing with 15 points, 4 assists, and 2 made three-pointers in just 11 minutes of action.

Zeigler, known in Knoxville for his gritty defense and fearless playmaking, displayed remarkable efficiency and composure. He hit 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, showcasing the kind of shot discipline and confidence NBA teams covet.

His short stint on the court was a model of productivity. To tally 15 points and 4 assists in only 11 minutes is no small feat. That kind of production will undoubtedly catch the attention of Detroit’s coaching staff as the team continues building around its young core.

Zeigler’s journey to the league has been anything but easy. Despite being undersized by NBA standards, Zeigler continues to silence doubters with his relentless work ethic, vision, and ability to make big plays in big moments.

The Pistons, a franchise in the midst of a youth-driven rebuild, may have uncovered a hidden gem in Zeigler. His tenacity, leadership, and winning pedigree, traits developed under Rick Barnes at Tennessee, could carve out a valuable role in Detroit's rotation, especially off the bench.

If his Summer League flashes are any indication, Zeigler is ready to prove he belongs on an NBA floor full-time. And with performances like this, it won’t be long before “Ziggy” becomes a Motor City fan favorite.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Men's Basketball