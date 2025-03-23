Volunteer Country

College Basketball Championship Odds - Vols Odds Get A Boost Entering Sweet 16

Brooks Austin

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) reacts after a play during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) reacts after a play during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 and their championship odds have seen a bit of an increase because of it.

The Tennesseee Volunteers are entering the Sweet 16 following their 9-point victory over UCLA in the round of 32. For the third straight season, the Vols are entering the Sweet 16, this time with a relatively healthy roster and two of the premier guards in the tournament.

Additionally, the Volunteers' defense has been staggering on top of an offense that's been relatively turnover free throughout the first two rounds.

Entering the tournament, the Vols were given +2100 odds to win the title. Now, they have elevated to +1600.

College Basketball Championship Odds

All odds presented by FanDuel.

- Duke +260
- Florida +400
- Auburn +490
- Houston +550
- Tennessee +1600
- Texas Tech +2000
- Alabama +2000
- Iowa State +2700
- Michigan State +3000

The Vols will face the winner of Illinois and Kentucky in the Sweet 16. They have already played both opponents on the year. They are (1-0) vs Illinois with a 2-point win and they went winless against Kentcuy in their two matchups this season. Though with the way Chaz Lanier is scoring at the moment, they are capable of beating anyone.

