ESPN Predicts Tennessee Volunteers to Lose in Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament
ESPN's Jay Bilas predicts the Tennessee Volunteers to lose in the elite eight of this year's NCAA Tournament.
After losing in the SEC Championship game to the Florida Gators, the Tennessee Volunteers are now preparing for their first round matchup against Wofford. The Volunteers have consistently been ranked as one of the nation's best teams, but just how far will they make it in the tournament this year?
Well, according to ESPN's Jay Bilas, the elite eight is the end of the road once again for Tennessee this season. Bilas has the Volunteers losing to Houston in the fourth round of the bracket. However, Bilas doesn't sound completely sold on Houston coming out on top, as he said this about the odds Tennessee will pull off the upset.
"High. This game will be a physical battle that should be officiated by three Navy Seals. I am taking Houston."
Bilas had Tennessee beating Wofford, Utah State and Kentucky to make it to the elite eight.
The Volunteers have never made a final four in program history and have made the elite eight twice with one of those times being last season. Perhaps this could be the year that Tennessee finally gets over that road block, but according to the most recent expert opinion, it doesn't seem like that will happen.
