Every Former Volunteer in the NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are approaching and it leaves the question which former Volunteers are playing in the playoffs.

Chaz Lanier

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Vols fans will remember all that Lanier did during his time at Tennessee. During his one season with the Vols, he started all 38 games and averaged 18 points per game after spending the first four years of his college career with North Florida.

After a stellar career in college, Lanier was taken with the 37th overall pick in the 2025 draft by the Detroit Pistons. This season, he has played a limited role with the Pistons and has been assigned to play in the G-League a few times. In 34 games played this season, he has averaged 2.4 points per game.

The Pistons had a great season themselves winning 60 games and locking up the first seed in the eastern conference. They will play the winner of the play-in game in the first round of the playoffs. They are led by Cade Cunningham and former Memphis Tigers star Jalen Duren.

Tobias Harris

Apr 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Harris also plays for the Pistons, but plays a significantly bigger role for the team. The NBA Veteran has been playing in the league since 2011 and has carved out a very good career for himself.

This season, he has started 63 games (every game that he has played) and averaged 13.3 points per game while shooting 47% from the field. His experience will be crucial for a young Pistons team made up of a bunch of young players who still do not have much playoff experience.

Back in college, Harris was a Second Team All-SEC selection in his one season with Tennessee and was fifth amongst all freshmen in the country with 15.3 points per game. He would be selected 19th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. He has since played for the Bucks, Magic, Pistons, Clippers, 76ers, and Pistons again.

Julian Phillips

Apr 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julian Phillips (4) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Julian Phillips played one season at Tennessee, where he played in 32 games and averaged 8,3 points per game as well as 4.7 rebounds per game. He would declare for the NBA Draft after his freshman season and would be selected by the Boston Celtics with the 35th overall pick in 2023. Fun fact, he actually signed with LSU, but due to Will Wade being fired for multiple recruiting violations, he was granted a release from that signing, where he ended up at Tennessee, and now Will Wade is back at LSU for another stint.

Phillips was dealt to the Chicago Bulls on draft night. He played the first two and a half years of his career in Chicago and with the Bulls' G-League affiliate. At the NBA Deadline this season he was traded to the Timberwolves and has 3.2 points per game since the trade. After the Timberwolves qualified for the Playoffs they rested their starters which allowed Phillips to play over 20 minutes in the last two games of the regular season (he only played over 20 minutes five times this season) and he scored a season high 16 points in the last game of the season.

The Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets Saturday in a first round matchup.

Dalton Knecht

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) dunks the ball against Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (2) and forward Cody Williams (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former SEC player of the year, Dalton Knecht, starred during his time in Knoxville. Knecht started his career at Northeastern Junior College, then he headed over to Northern Colorado for a year before ending up at Tennessee. He averaged 21.7 points per game with the Vols as they would make the Elite Eight that season. He was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his rookie season, Knecht averaged 9.1 points per game and started 16 games, but he has seen his role cut during his second season and only started one game this season, averaging 4.2 points per game. His minutes per game have been almost cut in half, going from 19.2 minutes per game as a rookie to just 10.2 minutes per game this season.

The Lakers will take on the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.