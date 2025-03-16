Volunteer Country

Fans React to Tennessee Basketball's Seeding

Tennessee is set to take on the Wofford Terriers on Thursday in the first round of March Madness.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee forward Cade Phillips (12) dunks against Texas during the second half of a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee forward Cade Phillips (12) dunks against Texas during the second half of a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee is set to take on the Wofford Terriers on Thursday in the first round of March Madness.

Tennessee was awarded a 2nd seed in the March Madness tournament. They will be taking on the Wofford Terriers in the first round. Following the announcement, fans shared their reactions online.

One fan said, "We lowkey got the easiest bracket. Those other 3 are brutal. Finally a great draw."

Another fan said,"I’m tempted to say I like the bracket but I won’t as we always seem to run into tournament darlings with magical nuns and such. Go Vols!"

"Tennessee ain’t making it past the sweet 16 with this bracket. So annoying," a fan stated.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball