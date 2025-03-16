Fans React to Tennessee Basketball's Seeding
Tennessee is set to take on the Wofford Terriers on Thursday in the first round of March Madness.
Tennessee was awarded a 2nd seed in the March Madness tournament. They will be taking on the Wofford Terriers in the first round. Following the announcement, fans shared their reactions online.
One fan said, "We lowkey got the easiest bracket. Those other 3 are brutal. Finally a great draw."
Another fan said,"I’m tempted to say I like the bracket but I won’t as we always seem to run into tournament darlings with magical nuns and such. Go Vols!"
"Tennessee ain’t making it past the sweet 16 with this bracket. So annoying," a fan stated.
