Four Tennessee Vols Make ESPN’s Top 100 Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is nearly here, and several former Tennessee Volunteers are hoping to take the next step in their basketball careers. This year’s draft will feature 59 total selections—30 in the first round and just 29 in the second, due to the New York Knicks forfeiting their second-round pick as a result of a tampering violation involving free agent signings.
Despite the reduced number of selections, four Vols have earned recognition in ESPN’s final Top 100 rankings, positioning themselves as candidates for draft night consideration or post-draft opportunities. One of the most intriguing profiles in the class belongs to a player whose elite statistical metrics far outpace his placement on traditional draft boards.
Chaz Lanier leads the group of Tennessee draft hopefuls. Ranked No. 45 in ESPN’s consensus rankings, the Nashville native made headlines this season by setting Tennessee’s single-season record for made three-pointers (123).
Lanier is now widely projected as a second-round pick, with ESPN's most recent mock placing him at No. 38 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. His blend of range, efficiency, and toughness has made him one of the most intriguing floor spacers in this class.
Next, we have Zakai Zeigler.
While Zakai Zeigler may not appear in most two-round mocks, his advanced metrics make a compelling case. The 5-foot-9 Tennessee point guard ranks No. 29 in ESPN’s Stats-Only model, despite being No. 99 in the Top 100 and No. 88 on Givony’s big board. His consensus rating of 1.3 WARP (Wins Above Replacement Player) puts him ahead of several projected draft picks.
Zeigler led all draft-eligible players in projected assist rate, dishing 7.4 assists per game as a senior, while also ranking among the top players in steal percentage. Though his 33% three-point shooting and size raise concerns at the next level, Zeigler’s leadership, vision, and defensive impact cannot be ignored.
According to Stathead.com, only one sub-six-foot player (Brevin Knight) has played over 5,000 NBA minutes in the last decade without hitting at least 35% from three. Still, Zeigler’s overall efficiency and basketball IQ may earn him a two-way contract or Summer League roster spot.
Igor Milicic Jr. comes in at No. 51 in the consensus rankings, after being ranked No. 71 in the Top 100 and earning a 1.4 statistical grade. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while offering stretch shooting and interior presence.
Although inconsistent at times, Milicic showed flashes of pro-ready talent and will likely draw attention for G-League or Exhibit 10 contracts due to his size and potential as a modern stretch-four.
Jahmai Mashack rounds out Tennessee’s presence on the list at No. 87 in the consensus rankings, No. 98 in the Top 100, and with a statistical rating of 0.3. Known for his elite perimeter defense and relentless motor, Mashack ranked among Tennessee’s leaders in deflections and steals, finishing with 64 steals in 38 games—good for a Top 10 single-season mark in program history.
While his offensive game is still developing, teams looking for defensive specialists and high-character glue guys could see Mashack as a valuable addition through a training camp invite or Summer League opportunity.
2025 NBA Draft Details
Date: Wednesday, June 25
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Broadcast: ESPN
