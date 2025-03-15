Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs Auburn in the SEC Tournament

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee play Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates defeating Texas in a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates defeating Texas in a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee is set for their second game against the Auburn Tigers, this time with more to win and lose. The Vols defeated the Texas Longhorns while the Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels to punch their tickets to the SEC Semifinals. Tennessee was defeated in the first go around against the Tigers by two points. Tennessee is looking for their revenge.

A win for Tennessee on Saturday would send them to the SEC Championship game to play the winner of Alabama and Florida. A significant game for the Volunteers as they continue to fight for a top seed in the March Madness tournament.

In the mean time, here is everything you need to know on how to watch today's basketball game.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Auburn

• GameDay: Saturday, March 15th
• Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Bridgestone Arena
• Where: Nashville, Tennessee
• Watch: ESPN

The Saturday injury report has released ahead of the game and the teams are primarily healthy.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

J.P. Estrella (OUT)

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) shoots a free throw during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Montana Grizzlies at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented center has missed majority of this season with a season-ending left foot injury that required surgery. He is expected to return next season and be a big part of the big man rotation alongside Felix Okpara and Cade Phillips.

Auburn Tigers Injury Report

No one listed on the report.

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) collects a pass against Mississippi guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

