How to Watch Tennessee vs Auburn in the SEC Tournament
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee play Auburn in the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee is set for their second game against the Auburn Tigers, this time with more to win and lose. The Vols defeated the Texas Longhorns while the Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels to punch their tickets to the SEC Semifinals. Tennessee was defeated in the first go around against the Tigers by two points. Tennessee is looking for their revenge.
A win for Tennessee on Saturday would send them to the SEC Championship game to play the winner of Alabama and Florida. A significant game for the Volunteers as they continue to fight for a top seed in the March Madness tournament.
In the mean time, here is everything you need to know on how to watch today's basketball game.
How to Watch Tennessee vs Auburn
• GameDay: Saturday, March 15th
• Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Bridgestone Arena
• Where: Nashville, Tennessee
• Watch: ESPN
The Saturday injury report has released ahead of the game and the teams are primarily healthy.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
J.P. Estrella (OUT)
Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) shoots a free throw during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Montana Grizzlies at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The talented center has missed majority of this season with a season-ending left foot injury that required surgery. He is expected to return next season and be a big part of the big man rotation alongside Felix Okpara and Cade Phillips.
Auburn Tigers Injury Report
No one listed on the report.
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) collects a pass against Mississippi guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill