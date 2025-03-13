Justin Gainey Shares Honest North Carolina State Head Coaching Job Statement
Justin Gainey shares an honest North Carolina State head coaching job statement ahead of the Vols first game of the conference tournament
Recent rumors surrounding a Tennessee assistant have started to circulate. Former NC State player and current Vols assistant Justin Gainey has been listed as a possible candidate for the North Carolina State coaching job. Gainey commented on this ahead of Tennessee's first conference game, which is set for Thursday.
“As far as me and my involvement, I’m focused on what we’re doing here,” said the Tennessee Volunteers assistant. “Trying to win an SEC Championship, Trying to win an NCAA Tournament. The fact that I’m even mentioned, I’m flattered, and that’s in large part due to what we’ve done here. I credit the guys I’ve had the opportunity to coach here. I credit Coach Barnes for giving me this opportunity to be even mentioned in such a great situation like that.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill