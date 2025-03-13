Volunteer Country

Justin Gainey Shares Honest North Carolina State Head Coaching Job Statement

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes and associate head coach Justin Gainey during the NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recent rumors surrounding a Tennessee assistant have started to circulate. Former NC State player and current Vols assistant Justin Gainey has been listed as a possible candidate for the North Carolina State coaching job. Gainey commented on this ahead of Tennessee's first conference game, which is set for Thursday.

“As far as me and my involvement, I’m focused on what we’re doing here,” said the Tennessee Volunteers assistant. “Trying to win an SEC Championship, Trying to win an NCAA Tournament. The fact that I’m even mentioned, I’m flattered, and that’s in large part due to what we’ve done here. I credit the guys I’ve had the opportunity to coach here. I credit Coach Barnes for giving me this opportunity to be even mentioned in such a great situation like that.”

