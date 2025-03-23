Kentucky Beats Illinois - Sweet Sixteen Matchup Set VS Tennessee Vols

Volunteer Country

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) reacts after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers now know they will face the Kentucky Wildcats in the sweet sixteen after the Wildcats beat Illinois in the round of 32.

The Tennessee Volunteers clinched their birth into the Sweet 16 on Saturday night with a nine point win over The UCLA Bruins. Following Sunday’s March Madness action, we now know their matchup.

The Kentucky Wildcats have beaten Illinois in the round of 32 and they will matchup with the Vols for the third time this season. The first two matchups didn’t go so well as the Wildcats won both.

The two teams faced off against one another twice during the regular season. The first go around, Kentucky won on the road 78-73. A couple of weeks later, the Wildcats defeated the Volunteers again, this time at home, by a final score of 75-64. Needless to say, not the best feeling for Tennessee going into this matchup, but the Volunteers have certainly proven they are one of the best teams in the country.

The date and time for the game will be announced later once the round of 32 is complete.

College Basketball Championship Odds 

All odds presented by FanDuel. 

- Duke +260 
- Florida +400 
- Auburn +490 
- Houston +550 
- Tennessee +1600 
- Texas Tech +2000 
- Alabama +2000 
- Iowa State +2700 
- Michigan State +3000

