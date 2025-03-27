Volunteer Country

Amari Williams shares honest Zakai Zeigler statement ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky

Feb 11, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Travis Perry (11) and Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) jostle for position during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
A picture of Zakai Zeigler has started to surface ahead of the Sweet 16. The picture shows Zeigler standing next to the Kentucky Wildcats picture, where he is flipping the logo off. As expected, this did not sit well with the Kentucky Wildcats, including Amari Williams.

“It’s cute when a team that hasn’t beaten us in who knows how long tries something like that… We don’t really care. They can do whatever,” Williams said.

The two teams have already played twice, with the Wildcats defeating the Vols both times. This time, it matters more than ever as the Vols look to advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight year.

