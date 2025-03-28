Volunteer Country

Kerr Kriisa's Status for Kentucky vs Tennessee, March Madness

Caleb Sisk

Dec 7, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (77) reacts during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Tennessee and Kentucky take the court against each other once again after playing twice during the regular season. Kentucky won the first two matchups, but Tennessee won't go down without a fight.

There are many players on the injury report ahead of Friday's March Madness contest, including Kerr Kriisa. Kriisa is listed as out due to a foot injury that he suffered in December. The Wildcats are expected to use a medical redshirt on the Wildcats guard. He is not expected to play in the NCAA Tournament even if the Wildcats advance past the Sweet Sixteen on Friday night.

Before being injured, Kriisa was averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 28/26/86 from the field.

Tip-off between the two is set for 7:39 PM EST on Friday night.

