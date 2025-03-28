Kerr Kriisa's Status for Kentucky vs Tennessee, March Madness
Kerr Kriisa is on Friday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky
Tennessee and Kentucky take the court against each other once again after playing twice during the regular season. Kentucky won the first two matchups, but Tennessee won't go down without a fight.
There are many players on the injury report ahead of Friday's March Madness contest, including Kerr Kriisa. Kriisa is listed as out due to a foot injury that he suffered in December. The Wildcats are expected to use a medical redshirt on the Wildcats guard. He is not expected to play in the NCAA Tournament even if the Wildcats advance past the Sweet Sixteen on Friday night.
Before being injured, Kriisa was averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 28/26/86 from the field.
Tip-off between the two is set for 7:39 PM EST on Friday night.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender