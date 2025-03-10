Latest College Basketball Rankings See Tennessee Vols Slide
The Tennessee Volunteers have fallen multiple spots in the latest AP Top-25 College Basketball Rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers have just wrapped up their regular season slate with a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon. The nin-point win over the South Carolina Gamecocks concluded a regular season that saw a (25-6) regular season record for the Vols, and a (12-6) record in the toughest SEC conference in the league's history.
The finish to the season wasn't exactly what Associated Press voters were looking for, however, as they dropped four spots in the final regular season rankings.
AP Top-25 Rankings (Basketball)
1. Duke
2. Houston
3. Auburn
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John's
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. TAMU
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. Saint Mary's
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette
