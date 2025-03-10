Volunteer Country

Latest College Basketball Rankings See Tennessee Vols Slide

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have fallen multiple spots in the latest AP Top-25 College Basketball Rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers have just wrapped up their regular season slate with a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon. The nin-point win over the South Carolina Gamecocks concluded a regular season that saw a (25-6) regular season record for the Vols, and a (12-6) record in the toughest SEC conference in the league's history.

The finish to the season wasn't exactly what Associated Press voters were looking for, however, as they dropped four spots in the final regular season rankings.

AP Top-25 Rankings (Basketball)

1. Duke
2. Houston
3. Auburn
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John's
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. TAMU
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. Saint Mary's
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette

