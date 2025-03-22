March Madness Today - Keys To Tennessee Vols Win vs UCLA
As March Madness continues on Saturday, we take a look at the keys to the victory for the Vols against the UCLA Bruins in the round of 32.
The No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, Tennessee Volunteers are set to faceoff against the No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins at 9:30 PM EST on Saturday night.
The Vols are fresh off a 17-point win over Wofford in the first round of the tournament and they are slight favorites over the UCLA Bruins in the round of 32. Here are the Keys to the Victory for the Vols.
Keep Chaz Lanier Hot
Lanier's 29-points against Wofford were comprised of elite scoring moments for Lanier. This Volunteers team has been led by their defensive efforts throughout the season, with Lanier being a consistent 18 PPG scorer. If he's going to continue to be this high-level of a scoring during the tournament, this could be a deep run for the Vols.
Avoid Offensive Lulls
This Vols basketball program has gone through offensive stretches that are concerning throughout the season. It's one thing for offensive possessions to be filled with good team defense, that's expected in this tournament setting. However, the Vols have to avoid continued offensive possessions without a bucket. This is a tournament of runs.
Continue Elite Team Defense
This Vols basketball team has held opponents to 38% from the field on the season. They are one of the best defensive units in this tournament and they will need to remain that to extend this run. They can't have any defensive lapses against a UCLA team that scored 72 points in their opening round game through, with (7) scorers scoring more that (7) points. It's a team effort from the Bruins, requiring a team defensive effort from the Vols.
