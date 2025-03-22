Tennessee vs UCLA Betting Odds, Second Round of NCAA Men's Tournament
A look at the betting odds for Tennessee's second round matchup against the UCLA Bruins.
The Tennessee Volunteers have their second round game of the March Madness tournament on Saturday vs the UCLA Bruins. The Volunteers cruised past their first round matchup against Wofford as they won by a final score of 77-62. Now they have a bit of a tougher matchup.
The No. 2 seeded Volunteers will face off against the No. 7 seeded UCLA Bruins. UCLA defeated Utah State on Thursday 72-47. Tennessee and UCLA have only played one another a single time prior to today. Tennessee lost the matchup back in 1977 by a final score of 103-79.
Tennessee is the higher seed in the matchup so they are the likely favorite, but what do the betting odds say about the game?
According to Fan Duel, Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite over UCLA. The over/under for the game is also set at 130.5.
Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler have been excellent for Tennessee as of late. Chaz Lanier is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.
The game is set to tip off at 9:40 PM ET on TBS/truTV. The winner of this game will play the winner of Kentucky vs Illinois in the sweet sixteen.
