Volunteer Country

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) dribbles up the court against Auburn during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) dribbles up the court against Auburn during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to faceoff against the Wofford Terriers in the first round of the Men's March Madness Tournament. We take a look at the Betting Lines courtesy of FanDuel.

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off against the No. 15 Wofford Terriers Thursday evening. The Vols are fresh off a loss to the Florida Gators in the SEC Conference Championship game and are expected to be aheavy favorite in the first round matchup of the Men's March Madness Tournament.

Men's March Madness Betting Lines - Tennessee vs Wofford

Tennessee -18.5
Team Totals: O/U 133.5 points
Tennessee Total Points: O/U 76.5 points
Wofford Total Points: O/U 56.5 points

Player Props:
Zakai Zeigler Total Points: 14.5
Chaz Lanier Total Points: 17.5
Igor Milicic Jr. Total Points: 9.5

The winner of Friday's matchup between Tennessee and Wofford will face the winner of UCLA vs Utah State on Saturday in the second round of the tournament.

The Vols will have veteran point guard play from the likes of Zakai Zeilger as well as an elite scoring guard in Chaz Lanier, something that should provide security in a tournament setting. Though it's the defense from the Vols that could be the key to a deep tournament run, especially if the offense goes through droughts at times.

