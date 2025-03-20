Men's March Madness Betting Lines - Tennessee vs Wofford
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to faceoff against the Wofford Terriers in the first round of the Men's March Madness Tournament. We take a look at the Betting Lines courtesy of FanDuel.
The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off against the No. 15 Wofford Terriers Thursday evening. The Vols are fresh off a loss to the Florida Gators in the SEC Conference Championship game and are expected to be aheavy favorite in the first round matchup of the Men's March Madness Tournament.
Tennessee -18.5
Team Totals: O/U 133.5 points
Tennessee Total Points: O/U 76.5 points
Wofford Total Points: O/U 56.5 points
Player Props:
Zakai Zeigler Total Points: 14.5
Chaz Lanier Total Points: 17.5
Igor Milicic Jr. Total Points: 9.5
The winner of Friday's matchup between Tennessee and Wofford will face the winner of UCLA vs Utah State on Saturday in the second round of the tournament.
The Vols will have veteran point guard play from the likes of Zakai Zeilger as well as an elite scoring guard in Chaz Lanier, something that should provide security in a tournament setting. Though it's the defense from the Vols that could be the key to a deep tournament run, especially if the offense goes through droughts at times.
