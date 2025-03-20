Tennessee Basketball vs Wofford Terriers Predictions, March Madness
Vols on SI predict Tennessee Volunteers vs Wofford Basketball in the first round of March Madness
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first game in March Madness with hopes of playing many more and winning the college basketball national championship. In front of them is the Southern Conference champions, the Wofford Terriers.
Tennessee is a heavy favorite entering this game but the Volunteers know as well as anybody that there is a reason the NCAA Tournament is labeled March Madness. Vols on SI shared their predictions below as Tennessee basketball looks to advance.
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 83, Wofford 62
"The Vols have always done very well in the first round under Rick Barnes and that will continue this year. Wofford will struggle to score on the Vols’ defense but will make it look slightly closer than it was at the end. Expect a big game from Chaz Lanier."
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 77, Wofford 54
"Ideally if you're the Vols you want to jump on the Terriers early. If you can do that then you can cruise for the remainder of the game and hopefully pull your starters early. Tennessee is a heavy favorite and this is one of the biggest spreads in terms of one team being favorited in the first round. The Vols can't be caught sleeping but their firepower is too much for the SOCON champs."
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 78, Wofford 58
"Tennessee just spent the last two and half months playing in the best conference in all of college basketball and nearly won the conference titles. March Madness is known for its chaos and upsets, but this matchup isn’t one to keep an eye out for. I think Tennessee handles their business and proves they are one of the best teams in the entire tournament."
