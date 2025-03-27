Picture of Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Goes Viral Ahead of Sweet 16

Volunteer Country

A picture of Zakai Zeigler goes viral ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky in the Sweet 16

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) catches the ball during practice Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Volunteers will be taking on the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA March Madness tournament.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) catches the ball during practice Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Volunteers will be taking on the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA March Madness tournament. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on their rivals in the Sweet 16 as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats for the third time this season. The Wildcats won the first two matchups, but that hasn't stopped the Vols from teasing the Wildcats and their fans.

Fan-favorite Zakai Zeigler has had a picture go around recently of him flipping off the Kentucky Wildcats logo when the Vols were in Lexington against the UCLA Bruins.

Zeigler has been on an up-hill climb in his final season with the Vols as he is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year alongside Vols guard Jahmai Mashack. They will look to advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight season and for the third time in program history on Friday night.

