Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs Florida Gators, SEC Tournament Championship

Tennessee Volunteers on SI predicts the SEC Championship game between Tennessee and Florida.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) reacts to a referee's call against Auburn during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) reacts to a referee's call against Auburn during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee and the Florida Gators are set for their third contest, none bigger than this one. The Vols and the Gators have the opportunity to add another trophy to their trophy shelf.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 81, Florida 77

"The Volunteers and the Florida Gators are very familiar with each other, as this is the third match between the two programs. In both games, they were blowout victories. One of the blowouts was Florida getting a win and then a returned favor by the Volunteers for the second game. While the two teams have the opportunity to hold the trophy above their head, the other team could be looking at dropping in the seeding on Sunday. This game will be closer than ever. It will be a guard show, as Walter Clayton and Zakai Zeigler have everything to prove and lose in this one. Luckily for the Vols, Chaz Lanier has been getting off to great starts in his hometown; he just has to finish strong. The Vols get the victory over the Gators in a very narrow, high-scoring contest."

Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 68, Florida 75

"Both of these teams are playing some of their best basketball as of late. However, I think Florida is playing better on both ends of the floor. I expect this to be a tight match for both halves but I think the Gators are the ones who pull it out off of the backs of their backcourt. Tennessee will still be feeling really good heading into the NCAA tournament."

Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 79, Florida 74

"This is the rubber match between the two best teams in the conference. Both the first games were blowouts by the home team but this one will be close. The Vols will get it done thanks to their defense and clutch plays from their leader Zakai Zeigler."

Caleb Sisk
