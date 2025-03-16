Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs Florida Gators, SEC Tournament Championship
Tennessee Volunteers on SI predicts the SEC Championship game between Tennessee and Florida.
Tennessee and the Florida Gators are set for their third contest, none bigger than this one. The Vols and the Gators have the opportunity to add another trophy to their trophy shelf.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 81, Florida 77
"The Volunteers and the Florida Gators are very familiar with each other, as this is the third match between the two programs. In both games, they were blowout victories. One of the blowouts was Florida getting a win and then a returned favor by the Volunteers for the second game. While the two teams have the opportunity to hold the trophy above their head, the other team could be looking at dropping in the seeding on Sunday. This game will be closer than ever. It will be a guard show, as Walter Clayton and Zakai Zeigler have everything to prove and lose in this one. Luckily for the Vols, Chaz Lanier has been getting off to great starts in his hometown; he just has to finish strong. The Vols get the victory over the Gators in a very narrow, high-scoring contest."
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 68, Florida 75
"Both of these teams are playing some of their best basketball as of late. However, I think Florida is playing better on both ends of the floor. I expect this to be a tight match for both halves but I think the Gators are the ones who pull it out off of the backs of their backcourt. Tennessee will still be feeling really good heading into the NCAA tournament."
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 79, Florida 74
"This is the rubber match between the two best teams in the conference. Both the first games were blowouts by the home team but this one will be close. The Vols will get it done thanks to their defense and clutch plays from their leader Zakai Zeigler."
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill