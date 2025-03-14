SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Tennessee Looking to End Texas' Run
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to defeat the Texas Longhorns in their first game of the SEC tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers were able to earn a bye from the first two rounds of the SEC tournament this year and now they have their first game against the Texas Longhorns. Texas needed to make a splash in the conference tournament given they were on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and they have done exactly that so far.
Texas has defeated both Vanderbilt and Texas A&M so far, two teams that were viewed as locks for the NCAA tournament coming into it. Texas and Tennessee played one another earlier in the season and Tennessee came out on top with a four point victory on the road.
Texas isn't the only one fighting for anything in this game though. Tennessee is trying fight their way to a one seed for the NCAA tiournament. Right now, they are projected to end up as a two seed but they are on the heels of the next one seed spot, and a string of wins in the conference tournament could be enough to earn them that spot.
Friday's game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET but that of course could change depending on when the other conference tournament games start and finish.
