Volunteer Country

SEC Tournament: Tennessee Set to Play Texas

Tennessee and Texas will face off for the second time this season after the Longhorns beat Texas A&M.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee and Texas will face off for the second time this season after the Longhorns beat Texas A&M.

Tennessee will face Texas in the SEC Tournament on Friday.

The Longhorns are coming off a grueling double-overtime victory over Texas A&M, a game packed with fouls and physical play that pushed Texas to the limit. Now, with little time to recover, they must turn around and take on a well-rested Tennessee squad eager to make a deep tournament run.

When these teams met in January, Tennessee pulled out a hard-fought 74-70 win on the road. This time, the Vols will look to take advantage of a Texas team that just endured a taxing 50-minute battle. The Longhorns relied on freshman Tre Johnson, who dropped 20 points and delivered a clutch deep three, to get past the Aggies. However, facing Tennessee on short rest is a different challenge.

The Vols, led by SEC Defensive Player of the Year Zakai Zeigler and sharpshooter Chaz Lanier, will aim to set the tone early with their aggressive defense and rebounding. They will have to try and contain a Texas team that is playing with a lot of momentum.

Tennessee knows its formula for success—play tough defense, control the glass, and limit turnovers. That approach could pay off against a Texas squad that may struggle to match their energy after such a demanding game.

The Vols will take the floor Friday afternoon, with tipoff scheduled roughly 25 minutes after the conclusion of Auburn-Ole Miss on ESPN.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Men's Basketball