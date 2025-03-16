Tennessee Basketball Falls Short to Florida Gators in SEC Championship
Tennessee was defeated by the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship by a score of 86-77
Tennessee and Florida took the court for the third time against each other this season. The Vols quickly found themselves trailing the Gators and would attempt to battle back. Nearly every time the Vols made a run, Walter Clayton and the Gators would counter.
Tennessee had plenty of foul issues as both Chaz Lanier and Jahmai Mashack fouled out. These moments came at the worst time possible, as it was amid a Tennessee Volunteers stretch that hurt their chances of completing the comeback tremendously.
Tennessee will find out their selection fate come 6:00 PM EST on Sunday as they are expected to be a 2nd seed in the big dance which starts in just a few days. It is now win or go home as the Vols will look for their first Basketball national championship.
