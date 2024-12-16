Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 in AP Poll After Surviving Illinois
Tennessee basketball is still No. 1 in the AP Poll after a 2-0 week with wins over Miami and Illinois.
It was a very exciting first week at No. 1 for Tennessee basketball, and it looks like the Vols will be sticking around at the top of the rankings.
The Vols defeated Miami on Tuesday night in a convincing 75-62 victory. Then, they survived on the road at Illinois on a buzzer-beating layup by Jordan Gainey to win 66-64. It was a stunning victory and kept the Vols at the top of the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 7.
The Vols now have a 10-2 record all-time as the AP No. 1 ranked team. They will have an easier week ahead of them as they only have one game on Tuesday night at home against Western Carolina. The Vols will be looking to improve to 11-0 with a victory over the Catamounts.
The SEC continues to dominate the polls, with five of the top ten teams in the poll. Auburn is No. 2, Kentucky is No. 4, Alabama is No. 6, and Florida is No. 7.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports