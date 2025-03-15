Tennessee Volunteers Defeats Auburn Tigers, Advances to SEC Tournament Finals
Tennessee gets the best of Auburn on Saturday. This punches their ticket to the finals.
Tennessee has defeated the Auburn Tigers to punch their ticket to the SEC Championship. The final score of the game was 70-65 in favor of the Volunteers.
The star of the game was Zakai Zeigler, who finished the contest with 20 points and 4 assists. leading the team in both categories despite a valuable effort by Jordan Gainey and Chaz Lanier.
The Auburn Tigers started to get a big run as they scored 10 straight unanswered points while the Volunteers were seemingly falling apart. Luckily for the Vols, they figured it out and defeated the Tigers.
Tennessee will play the winner of Alabama and Kentucky at 1:00 PM EST Sunday.
