Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators Basketball Injury Report, SEC Championship

There are two players listed on Sunday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs Florida in the SEC Championship game.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes works with his team against Texas 6during the second half of a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes works with his team against Texas 6during the second half of a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators are set for their third matchup of the season. The Volunteers were defeated by a large margin in the first game and then returned the favor in the second game by defeating the Gators. This time the game is bigger than the last as the two teams are in the finals and are competing for a National Championship.

The Volunteers defeated the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Saturday while the No. 2 Gators defeated the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide to make the finals.

The injury report was released ahead of Sunday's game.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

J.P. Estrella (OUT)

Tennessee Volunteers center J.P. Estrell
Mar 31, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella (13) during a time out in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship at Little Caesars Arena.

Florida Gators Injury Report

Sam Alexis (OUT)

Florida Gators forward Sam Alexi
Feb 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators forward Sam Alexis (4) looks to move the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Cade Phillips (12) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

