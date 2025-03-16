Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators Basketball Injury Report, SEC Championship
There are two players listed on Sunday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs Florida in the SEC Championship game.
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators are set for their third matchup of the season. The Volunteers were defeated by a large margin in the first game and then returned the favor in the second game by defeating the Gators. This time the game is bigger than the last as the two teams are in the finals and are competing for a National Championship.
The Volunteers defeated the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Saturday while the No. 2 Gators defeated the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide to make the finals.
The injury report was released ahead of Sunday's game.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
J.P. Estrella (OUT)
Florida Gators Injury Report
Sam Alexis (OUT)
