Tennessee vs Kentucky Predictions - Volunteers Predicted to Advance
The Tennessee Volunteers have been predicted to advance to the elite eight round in the NCAA Tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers dominated UCLA in the second round of the tournament to earn a spot in the sweet sixteen, but now they must face a familiar opponent. The Kentucky Wildcats are a team that beat Tennessee not once during the regular season but twice. Certainly makes for an interesting third round matchup.
It's hard to determine who the favorite should be in this matchup consideirng the history and also the fact that Tennessee is a 2-seed and Kentucky is a 3-seed. However, ESPN released their predictions for the game, and they have a clear favorite heading into this one.
Tennessee vs Kentucky Predictions via ESPN
Borzello's prediction: Tennessee 73-69
Medcalf's prediction: Tennessee 79-77
Lunardi's prediction: Tennessee 72-71
As to why Tennessee will when, here is what Borzello had to say:
"Kentucky already has beaten Tennessee twice this season," Borzello wrote. "But the Volunteers saw fantastic performances from their guards in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, with Chaz Laniertotaling 49 points in two games while shooting 10-for-18 from 3-point range and Zakai Zeigleraveraging 13.5 points and 9.0 assists. Tennessee also had its best defensive performance in weeks against UCLA, limiting the Bruins to 58 points and 0.93 points per possession. Kentucky looked great in its pair of tourney wins, especially with Lamont Butler healthy. But Kentucky also went 12-for-24 from 3 in each previous meeting with the Vols; that lofty shooting efficiency could be hard to replicate a third time."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender