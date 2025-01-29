Tennessee vs Kentucky: Volunteers Fall to Wildcats Off of Tough Shooting Night
The Tennessee Volunteers fell to the Kentucky Wildcats after a tough shooting night for the Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers had an opportunity Tuesday night to add to their resume and pick up another ranked win, but they fell just short. They lost by five to the Kentucky Wildcats at home and it really boiled down to the Vols shooting 24 percent from behind the arc off of 45 shots. A tough loss for Rick Barnes and his squad.
Tennessee out rebounded Kentucky, had 10 more offensive rebounds and won the turnover battle by eight, but just couldn't hit shots down the stretch to solidify the win. Chaz Lanier added in 15 points and Igor Milicic Jr. had 19 as well.
The big performances from Amari WIlliams who had 15 rebounds and 10 points on the night and Koby Brea had 18 points and shot 3-3 from downtown. The Wildcats as a whole shot 12-24 from three and all five starters for Kentucky scored in the double digits Tuesday night.
It was a big opportunity for the Volunteers to earn another ranked win on the season but they still have plenty of opportunities to do that. They have No. 5 Florida at home coming up next. No. 20 Missouri after that and then a road game against Oklahoma next.
