Tennessee vs LSU - Keys to the Vols Win On the Road
After a big win over the number eight ranked Texas A&M Aggies, the Vols are back on the road as they head to Baton Rouge to play the LSU Tigers. Despite a rough year in the conference, the Tigers are locked in on upsetting the Vols as the conference tournament approaches. If the Vols want to hold off the underdog Tigers, here is what they have to do.
Tennessee vs Missouri - How the Vols Coming Out On Top On the Road
Feed Chaz Lanier:
Senior guard Chaz Lanier is the Vols leading scorer at 18 points per game. He put on a shooting clinic against the Aggies, shooting 8/13 from behind the arc. Despite the team averaging a pedestrian amount of points scored per game, the Vols are a force to be reckoned with offensively when Lanier is going. If he has another similar night, the Tigers are going to be in for a long night.
Force the Tigers to Make Mistakes:
The Tigers average the second-most turnovers in the SEC. Only the Tide average more, but they also average the most points in the country. LSU does not have the same luxury on offense. Despite being one the premier defensive units in the country, the Vols have been middle-of-the-pack when it comes to forcing turnovers. In five of their last six losses, the Tigers have lost the turnover battle. If the Vols are able to defensively suffocate the turnover-prone home team, the Tigers will be climbing up a mountain-sized hill on the path to the upset.
Don’t Let Cam Carter Dominate:
Senior guard Cam Carter is the undisputed center of LSU’s offense, averaging 17 points per game.. In their win over the Oklahoma Sooners, Carter had a career-high 29 points in the win, which included him scoring seven clutch points in the final minute of the game. He is also a three-point marksman, converting at a 40 percent clip. If the Vols want to walk out of Baton Rouge with a win, then they will have to contain Carter, which is much easier said than done.
The Vols tip off at 9 PM eastern time on SEC Network.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports