Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs LSU - Keys to the Vols Win On the Road

Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After a big win over the number eight ranked Texas A&M Aggies, the Vols are back on the road as they head to Baton Rouge to play the LSU Tigers. Despite a rough year in the conference, the Tigers are locked in on upsetting the Vols as the conference tournament approaches. If the Vols want to hold off the underdog Tigers, here is what they have to do.

Tennessee vs Missouri - How the Vols Coming Out On Top On the Road

Feed Chaz Lanier:

Senior guard Chaz Lanier is the Vols leading scorer at 18 points per game. He put on a shooting clinic against the Aggies, shooting 8/13 from behind the arc. Despite the team averaging a pedestrian amount of points scored per game, the Vols are a force to be reckoned with offensively when Lanier is going. If he has another similar night, the Tigers are going to be in for a long night. 

Force the Tigers to Make Mistakes:

The Tigers average the second-most turnovers in the SEC. Only the Tide average more, but they also average the most points in the country. LSU does not have the same luxury on offense. Despite being one the premier defensive units in the country, the Vols have been middle-of-the-pack when it comes to forcing turnovers. In five of their last six losses, the Tigers have lost the turnover battle. If the Vols are able to defensively suffocate the turnover-prone home team, the Tigers will be climbing up a mountain-sized hill on the path to the upset.

Don’t Let Cam Carter Dominate:

Senior guard Cam Carter is the undisputed center of LSU’s offense, averaging 17 points per game.. In their win over the Oklahoma Sooners, Carter had a career-high 29 points in the win, which included him scoring seven clutch points in the final minute of the game. He is also a three-point marksman, converting at a 40 percent clip. If the Vols want to walk out of Baton Rouge with a win, then they will have to contain Carter, which is much easier said than done.

The Vols tip off at 9 PM eastern time on SEC Network. 

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Home/Men's Basketball